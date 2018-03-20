12 Selfies Of Fifth Harmony That Will Make You Miss Them Even More On Hiatus

Fifth Harmony may be breaking up, but we can still relive the group’s time together with all the selfies they took over the years! Click here to see some of their best pics of all-time!

It truly is the end of an era. Fifth Harmony is taking a hiatus and disbanding so that their members can focus on their solo careers, which means that their fans need all the comforting they can get! Thankfully, we’ve compiled all of the best selfies that they’ve taken together as a group. So, while you fight back the tears, you can take a stroll through memory lane and remember the good times they had together. While you reminisce on all the amazing moments this incredible girl group has had, click through our gallery above to check out your favorite Fifth Harmony selfies!

We reported earlier how Camila Cabello, 21, feels “vindicated” after her former group revealed they were going their separate ways. “Camila is feeling emotional after hearing about her old group going their own ways,” a source close to Camila EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Camila is upset because she feels like the girls are being hypocrites. The Fifth Harmony girls gave Camila so much grief for leaving the group the way she did when all she wanted to do was follow her dreams, and now they are doing the exact same thing.”

Fifth Harmony made the devastating announcement on their Facebook and Twitter pages. “Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” the note started. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride! After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

