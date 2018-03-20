Fetty Wap Welcomes 7th Child: Has Baby Boy 2 Months After Daughter With Alexis Skyy Born

Fetty Wap has become a dad for the second time in 2018! The rapper welcomed his seventh child — a son — on March 17 and we’ve got the details.

‘Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap, 26, just loves being a dad and has reportedly become a father for the seventh time. He and Lezhae Zeona already have a two-year-old daughter Zaviera together and now they’ve welcomed their second child, a bouncing baby boy whose name hasn’t been released yet. Lezhae showed off pictures holding their new bundle of joy via her Snapchat on March 17, and the little one looks big and healthy, reportedly weighing in at six pounds, 12 ounces. Fetty — real name Willie Maxwell — just had a daughter Alaiya with baby mama Alexis Skyy, 23, who was born prematurely on Jan. 5 . She weighed just one pound after arriving three months early and has been in neonatal ICU ever since. Sadly the little one’s still in the hospital, but has been making steady progress. It must be a relief to Fetty that this new baby came when scheduled.

The rapper came out swinging at fans on social media who said he was having too many children with too many different people when he announced on Jan. 28 that he had another child due soon, despite Alaiya’s birth just a few weeks prior. “Actually my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million … so yeah I think my odds are better than you boyfriends and all my kids moms have moved on and living their life.” He didn’t just let that go with a mic drop, as he added about his baby mamas, “They allow me to be a dad so f**k everybody’s opinion straight like that…I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone.” Well, that’s a relief.

The former Love and Hip Hop star now has two newborns on his hands. While his new son is doing well, his infant daughter has improved enough that she could be leaving the hospital after spending the past two and a half months needing assistance breathing and requiring a feeding tube. As word broke of Fetty’s son’s birth, Alexis shared a Twitter photo of their daughter on March 19, writing the good news that “I swear being your mother is the best thing that happen to me. The count down begins.” She’s been keeping fans up to date on little Alaiya’s progress, revealing that the little one “opened her eyes for me” on March 13, which made her heart melt.

Congrats to Fetty and Lezhae on their new arrival.