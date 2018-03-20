Rude! As Camila Cabello was singing during Lollapalooza Chile, an unknown ‘hater’ jumped on stage, pushed her and may have stuck a piece of gum in the ex-Fifth Harmony singer’s hair!

Security! Seriously, where were the officials during the March 17 concert? Camila Cabello, 21, was right in the middle of performing “Bad Things” during her set at Lollapalooza Chile when a lady, who has been christened the “Unknown Hater,” popped up on stage. The Unknown Hater quickly approached Camila, and appears to give her a shove before walking off the stage. Further review of the footage shows the Unknown Hater reaching into her mouth to pull out a piece of gum. So, yes. This random person put gum in Camila’s hair.

That’s….so third grade. Gross. Camila, to her credit, literally shrugged off the whole bizarre ordeal and finished the song. As to who the Unknown Hater was and why she went through the trouble to get on stage? That all remains a mystery. Camila’s fans, on the other hand, were furious that someone was able to get so close to their idol.

“Give her the security she needs and deserves so that some random rude person doesn’t walk up stage to shove her or put gum in hair mid performance,” twitter user @CamilaSayImCute tweeted. “it could have been worst. it. could. have. been. worst.” Another fan brought up what happened to the late Christina Grimmie as an example of why security needed to be better. “The person deadass put their nasty chewed up gum on camila’s body and festival security didn’t do sh*t. not that this harmed her but how do they treat things like this so lightly after what happened to christina grimme??

Security let’s a woman slip past who aggressively sticks a piece of chewed gum in Camila’s hair while performing “Bad Things.” This is absolutely unacceptable. Camila handled it like a pro and did not miss a beat. pic.twitter.com/xN5BPPsgnb — Camila Updater (@CCUpdater) March 18, 2018

Perhaps every member of Fifth Harmony should consider beefing up her security as they hit the road on their own? Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Normani Kordei, 21, announced on March 19 they were taking a “hiatus” as a group in order to “pursue solo endeavors.” With these four new solo starlets ready to strike out on their own, they better have plenty of bodyguards on hand, especially if they want to finish a set without gum in their hair. As for Camila, a source close to the “Havana” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she feels vindicated in leaving the group early. They “gave Camila so much grief for leaving the group,” but now, they’re “doing the exact same thing.”