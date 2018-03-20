‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Are Fierce AF In New BTS Pic

They’re back! Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern posted one amazing BTS photos from the set of ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2, and now we need the new episodes ASAP!

Big Little Lies season 2 is officially in production! Reese Witherspoon, 41, Laura Dern, 51, and the rest of the star-studded cast are back on set and ready to continue where the first season left off. Reese and Laura, who play Madeline and Renata, looked all kinds of fierce sitting at the harborside cafe. Reese was wearing a printed blue dress with a blue sweater and a red lip, while Laura was rocking a white turtleneck, black jacket, and black skirt. “Watch out Monterey, here we come! #BLL2,” Reese captioned the Instagram picture. Laura posted the same photo and wrote, “Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2.” Zoe Kravitz, 29, who plays Bonnie, also posted a photo while back on set. “Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2,” she captioned her Instagram selfie.

Almost the entire cast from season one will be returning for the highly-anticipated second season. Nicole Kidman, 50, Adam Scott, 44, Shailene Woodley, 26, James Tupper, 52, Iain Armitage, 9, and Jeffrey Nordling, 56, are all set to reprise their roles. Meryl Streep, 68, is joining the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother or Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry Wright, who was killed off in the first season. Even though Perry is deader than dead, our sister site TVLine reported that the character will be returning in some capacity in the second season.

The second season will consist of 7 episodes and won’t premiere until 2019. This is how HBO is describing season 2: “The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”