Wendy Williams Confronts Aubrey O’Day About Romance With Eric Trump: Watch Shocking Video

Now this adds to the intrigue about singer, Aubrey O’Day, 34. After a shocking report alleged that the voluptuous singer had an affair with a then-married Donald Trump Jr., in 2011 and 2012, a video emerged revealing that she may have had a romance with his brother, Eric Trump, 34.

Wendy Williams, 53, highlighted the throwback video on her March 20 show. Aubrey was a guest of Wendy’s and Williams gleefully questioned her about her chemistry with Eric Trump on Celebrity Apprentice. Aubrey had been a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice [season 5] and Don Jr. was a regular judge, along with his father, Donald Trump, 71. Wendy gushed over O’Day’s relationship with Eric Trump and asked, “Will there be a followup or perhaps a date with Eric Trump?” adding that “there was a little heat there,” while Aubrey was on the show. “No,” Aubrey replied while laughing. “He’s too corny for me, girl. I can’t do it. I need a man with some swagger and there’s none… Nice guy, I’m sure he’ll marry a cut little blonde, ex Miss America, or Universe, whatever, but not me, sorry.”

Ironically, despite Aubrey’s denial and even her Eric diss, the new report of her alleged affair with Donald Jr. alleges that she was actually involved with HIM at this very same time.

Aubrey and Donald Jr. met on the set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 alleges the shocking new report, released on March 19, according to multiple sources.

The two were reportedly romantically involved until March 2012 when Don. Jr. called off the affair after his wife and mother of his five kids, Vanessa, 40, discovered emails between her husband and O’Day.

As previously reported, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Trump on March 15, 2018. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair in a statement to Us at the time. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”