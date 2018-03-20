Did Arsenio Hall Confirm Donald Trump Jr.’s Alleged Affair With Aubrey O’Day? See Wild Tweet

Arsenio Hall took to Twitter on Mar. 20 to tweet a cryptic message that may hint he saw things between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day going on behind the scenes of ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’

Former talk show host and comedian Arsenio Hall, 62, took to Twitter on Mar. 20 to speak out about the alleged affair between Donald Trump Jr., 40, and singer Aubrey O’Day, 34, and the message was wildly cryptic. Arsenio retweeted and replied to an Us Magazine article that claimed Aubrey wrote two songs about Donald Jr. and the alleged affair. “The year @ clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes,” his reply read. Arsenio did indeed appear with American Idol alum Clay Aiken on Donald Jr.’s dad Donald Trump‘s show, The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2012 (he was the winner), the same time Aubrey appeared on the show. The alleged affair supposedly took place during those days as well which makes us wonder if Arsenio knows things we’re all wondering about! Is he confirming these two did have something romantic going on?

Although we can’t say for sure whether Arsenio’s tweet is serious or he’s just joking around, it definitely has us thinking. Rumors about Donald Jr. and Aubrey’s alleged affair started after Donald Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, 40, announced that they were filing for a divorce in an official statement. If the reports about Donald Jr. and Aubrey’s alleged affair are true, that would mean it happened when he was married to Vanessa and went on until Vanessa found out about it in Mar. 2012.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. have been married since 2005 and have five children together so their divorce definitely comes as a shock to many, especially since Donald Jr.’s father is currently serving as President of the United States. No one in the Trump camp has officially commented on the claims yet but we’ll be on the lookout for any new developments as they come in.

The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes. https://t.co/72OiT0fBUL — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 20, 2018

We continue to wish Donald Jr., Vanessa, and their children the best while they transition into their new lifestyle.