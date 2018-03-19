Is A Beloved Character Pregnant On ‘Chicago Fire’? — An Investigation Before The Epic 2-Hour Event

Someone’s taking a pregnancy test on ‘Chicago Fire’s upcoming 2-hour movie event. Let’s investigate who it could be before the game-changing March 22 episode!

Is Chicago Fire about to drop a baby bombshell on us? That’s what it looks like. Chicago Fire will a whopping two hours on March 22, and the episode is going to be intense. One character is seen grabbing a box of pregnancy tests in the promo for the double episode event. “One moment will change everything,” the promo teases. Okay, so there are a number of main characters who could be pregnant. Let’s break it down.

First and foremost, it could definitely be Brett. She’s rekindled her romance with Antonio recently, and we’ve all seen that steamy car hookup. Dawson is seen cuddling Brett in a separate scene later in the promo. While Stellaride fans would love for Stella to be pregnant, Stellaride is just platonic — for now. Plus, Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella, told Us Weekly that there are a “few fun surprises with Brettonio coming up,” adding fuel to the Brettonio baby theory fire.

While Brett is a strong candidate for the character who is possibly pregnant, there’s Dawson! Dawson has suffered a devastating miscarriage and the adoption of little Louie fell through in seasons past, but fans (and the stars) are still holding out hope that Dawson and Casey will start a family soon. Jesse Spencer, a.k.a. Casey, told HollywoodLife at One Chicago Day in 2017: “They’re this nice married couple that I think everyone wants to see work out and have a family. They want to see a family outside the firehouse, I think. They want to see that extend.” Maybe this is Dawsey’s moment!

Now the person who takes pregnancy could very well not be pregnant, but Chicago Fire is *due* for a major twist. The Chicago Fire 2-hour movie event will air March 22 at 9 p.m. on NBC.