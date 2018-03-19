Aubrey O’Day: 5 Things To Know About Singer Who Allegedly Had Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

Aubrey O’Day is back in the news and it’s not for her singing career. We’ve got five things to know about the entertainer who allegedly had an affair with then-married Donald Trump Jr.

The twists just keep coming in Donald Trump Jr.‘s divorce from wife Vanessa, 40. On March 19, Perez Hilton broke the story that the president’s son allegedly fell for singer Aubrey O’Day, 34, when she was filming Celebrity Apprentice with him in 2011. “Don Jr was very aggressive, pursuing her, telling her he loved her and that he wanted to be with her,” the site reported. Page Six then followed up with a similar report, claiming that Don Jr. wanted to leave wife Vanessa for Aubrey at the time. “Don Jr. pursued her. It was him who chased her,” a source told the publication “He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving.” Yikes! We’ve got five things to know about Aubrey.

1. Aubrey got her big break on Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ MTV talent competition Making the Band.

She was selected from over 10,000 other singers in 2004’s Making The Band 3 and went on to become the standout member of girl group Danity Kane. The group’s 2006 debut album went to number one on the Billboard Top 200 charts and they opened for Christina Aguilera on her Back to Basics tour. Diddy later fired O’Day from the group in 2008.

2. Aubrey is very charitable.

She has done volunteer work on behalf of fighting breast cancer, assisting with Hurricane Katrina victims and helping people with AIDS. She also created her own charity F*A*N, which stands for Fighting AIDS Now.

3. Aubrey is a strong gay-rights advocate.

When she appeared on season five of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, she chose to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) as the charity she was competing for. Aubrey’s hinted at being bisexual in the past, telling Chelsea Handler on her E! talk show in 2009, “Generally, I don’t like to label myself…I want to find someone I’m passionate about, and I don’t want to limit myself to one segment of the population.“

4. Aubrey finished in third place on her season of Celebrity Apprentice.

She was the top placing woman on her season in 2011. Former talk show host Arsenio Hall was declared the victor while singer Clay Aiken was his runner up. Donald Jr. was one of Aubrey’s “advisors” on the show.

5. Aubrey hinted that she had something on the Trumps in a cryptic Nov. 2016 election night tweet.

The Hillary Clinton supporter tweeted out “I’m embarrassed to be an American,” after Trump took the lead in the polls, to which one of her followers fired back: “Really? But you was on Trump show!!! Why are you mad that the checks stopped coming!” O’Day responded, “No. My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now…this doesn’t hurt me, it hurts America,” along with a winking emoji. Hmmmm!