Wendy Williams Returns To TV & Thanks Fans For Not Replacing Her After Illness

Finally! Wendy Williams is back, and she’s healthy, strong and more beautiful than ever! The host returned to daytime TV on March 19 after a 21-day hiatus after diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and hyperthyroidism.



After a 21-day hiatus from her daytime talk show, Wendy Williams, 53, is back and better than ever! The outspoken host was filled with joy when she returned to her studio audience on March 19. Wendy received a roaring applause as well as a standing ovation after she took three weeks off to rest following her Graves’ Disease and hyperthyroidism diagnosis.

Wendy announced her three-week hiatus on her February 21 show, where she revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and overactive thyroid. After experiencing what she thought were “flu-like symptoms” and fainting on live TV in October 2017, her doctor prescribed her three weeks of rest. Wendy revealed symptoms of sleeping difficulties and irritability, symptoms of Graves’ Disease — An autoimmune disease, which is one of the most common of all thyroid problems. In fact, it is the leading cause of overactive thyroid, otherwise known as hyperthyroidism.

On the same day she returned to TV, Good Morning America aired an interview with Wendy, which gave viewers a deeper understanding of her illness. Upon the news that she had to take three weeks off of work, Wendy told GMA’s Amy Robach, “I cried and then I laughed. Are you out of your mind? It’s sweeps!” Her doctor then responded, “Do you want to be swept?” However, for Wendy, it was the “best prescription ever,” she admitted. Now, the talk show host has nine different doctors she said during her big return. Following many tests and doctor’s visits, Wendy learned she was extremely deficient in vitamin D. “My internist told me I am if not the worst case of deficient vitamin D that she has ever seen in her career. Wendy also suffers from vertigo, which she said was affecting her equilibrium.

“I had missed three doctors’ appointments with my endocrinologist,” she revealed. “He’s the one who handles the thyroid and the Graves.” Robach asked, “Your health was at the bottom of the list?” to which Wendy replied, “Yes!” — “I’m functioning OK, I’m feeling a little weird, but I’ll get through it. And I went in February and that’s where I found, whoa, your levels are way off.”

She left her fans with one last message before hitting the small screen for her highly anticipated return. “We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Wendy told GMA. “I’m not doing that anymore…”