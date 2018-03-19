Wendy Williams Admits She Cried When Dr. Told Her To Take Time Off: ‘Are You Out Of Your Mind?’

Wendy Williams revealed more shocking details on ‘GMA’ about the health scare that caused her to take a 21-day break from her talk show. She broke down in tears when her doctor told her she needed to go on hiatus!

Wendy Williams, 53, has been on a 21-day hiatus from hosting her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The talk show host was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, and hyperthyroidism 19 years ago. Her health continued to weaken after she fainted on live TV during her Halloween episode in 2017. By Feb. 2018, she knew she had to make a change. “I had missed three doctors’ appointments with my endocrinologist,” she admitted. “He’s the one who handles the thyroid and the Graves.” GMA co-host Amy Robach asked, “Your health was at the bottom of the list?” Wendy replied, “Yes! I’m functioning OK, I’m feeling a little weird, but I’ll get through it. And I went in February and that’s where I found, whoa, your levels are way off.”

Her doctor told her that she needed to take a break from work to get her health in order. This was her reaction: “I cried and then I laughed. Are you out of your mind? It’s sweeps!” Her doctor responded, “Do you want to be swept?” For Wendy, it was the “best prescription ever.” After a full workup, Wendy learned she was extremely deficient in vitamin D. “My internist told me I am if not the worst case of deficient vitamin D that she has ever seen in her career. Wendy also suffers from vertigo, which was affecting her equilibrium.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Wendy told GMA. “I’m not doing that anymore…”