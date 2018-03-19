‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Stassi Slams Jax For ‘Lying’ About Tampa Job Offer

Is Jax moving to Tampa, Florida? He may be, as he revealed he was offered a job in the sunshine state during the March 19 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. But was he lying?

Jax Taylor is 38-years-old, so he’s been looking for some direction in his life. But we had no idea what we were in for during the March 19 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when he told everyone was offered a job in Tampa as a hockey publicist. Is he actually going to say goodbye to West Hollywood and head down south? When he told his girlfriend, Brittany, about the “public relations, social media, and marketing” opportunity, she was caught off guard. According to her, Jax had never expressed any interest in wanting a job like that, yet he called it his “dream job”. “Jax is acting like this job is a lifelong dream. I’ve never heard about this before,” she said. And things just got worse when he seemingly dissed her. “I don’t see much holding me back. There’s really nothing here for me,” he said. But could it all be a lie? Stassi seems to think so.

After the group arrived in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, for some sort of celebration (Jax’s birthday?), Jax told Brittany he was “95 percent” sure he was going to take the job. She, of course, didn’t feel like he was considering her feelings, and he wasn’t. But even so, he got extremely defensive and accused her of making him turn down his “dream job”. She then went into a tirade about how he crushed her dream of being loved by someone who’s faithful, and he stormed off, out of their hotel bathroom.

When the whole group learned about Jax’s potential move and job offer, they called his bluff. “He’s a liar. He won’t tell us what it’s called, the position,” Stassi argued before asking, “What would you have to do besides tweet about hockey?” And guess what? He probably wouldn’t have the answer because he couldn’t even remember what Brittany wants to do with her life, despite the fact that she’s told him numerous times. Ugh. When is this girl going to finally dump him?

Vanderpump Rules airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET only on Bravo.