‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals His Suicide Attempt At Age 11 & Says He May Be Bipolar

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra and his wife Catelynn bravely talked about their emotional struggles on the Mar. 17 episode of the podcast, ‘Voices for Change 2.0’. Get the details here.

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra, 26, and Catelynn Lowell, 26, appeared on the Mar. 17 episode of the Voices for Change 2.0 podcast and they were completely open about their personal experiences with mental health. The couple, who have been together for 10 years, can definitely relate to each other when it comes to battling tough emotions. They spoke with the podcast’s co-hosts, Rebecca and Joe Lombardo about their scary suicidal thoughts and depression and Catelynn revealed that she was recently diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which led her to checking in and out of rehab back in Nov. 2017 and Jan. 2018. Tyler’s own troubles began when he was just 11 years old and shockingly talked about a suicide attempt. “That’s where I first started feeling depressed,” he said on the podcast. “And, obviously, my dad going in and out of prison all the time. At 11, though, that’s when I attempted suicide and failed. I was on anti-depressants a bit.” LISTEN TO TYLER & CATELYNN’S PODCAST INTERVIEW HERE.

He continued opening up about the sad and difficult times further into the episode and even talked about how his depression may be linked to bipolar disorder. “I’ve been diagnosed with depression here and there whenever I’ve gone back to therapy and whatnot,” he said. “Recently, I went to a new place and based on a couple of sessions I had with them, they said, ‘Look, based off a snapshot of your symptoms, we think you may be on the bipolar spectrum as well.’ That was pretty shocking to figure out, but also it made a lot of sense back to when I was younger. It was weird. But getting back into therapy, I’ve been managing that stuff.”

This isn’t the first time Tyler and Catelynn have shared details about what they’re going through. The parents of two have both talked about their mental health struggles on their social media accounts and shortly after Catelynn checked back into rehab in Jan., Tyler posted a video about how his appointment with a therapist. “I made it,” he said while sitting in a car in the video. “I made it to my therapist appointment. Putting in a little self care today, know what I mean? Sometimes you have to put yourself ahead of some other people sometimes in life. Doesn’t mean you don’t love ’em or care about ’em. It just means you love ’em enough to put yourself first so you can be the best ‘you’ you can be.”