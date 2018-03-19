‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds: Brynn, 14, & Dylan, 21, Slay New Rendition Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’

The battle rounds are finally here! Brynn and Dylan’s performance has been leaked, and they sing an epic version of Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready For It.’ Watch now!

Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, 14, and Dylan Hartigan, 21, are facing off in the first episode of battle rounds during the March 19 episode of The Voice. Only one artist can come out on top, so these singers have to be on top of their game big time. The singers decide to perform Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” and it is EVERYTHING. Taylor’s hit single, off her latest album reputation, is already such a favorite among the Swifties, but Brynn and Dylan put a super cool twist on the song.

Their performance takes Taylor’s pop song and infuses it with a rock and roll vibe. Let’s just be real here, Dylan and Brynn’s battle rounds duet is all kinds of H-O-T! We’re going to need this rendition on our playlists ASAP. Taylor will be so proud! Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys are really feeling the performance. Kelly gives her contestants an enthusiastic standing ovation! The American Idol winner has one heck of a choice on her hands. Will she pick Brynn or Dylan to move on to the next round?

The March 19 episode will also feature the new advisers for the season: Trace Adkins, Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels, and Hailee Steinfeld. With this being the battle rounds portion of the season, each coach must choose which artist is the strongest after the duos from their teams perform. The contestant not chosen goes home, but the other coaches do have the option of stealing the contestant! Each coach has two steals during the battle rounds. The artists moving on will proceed to the knockout rounds.

The Voice season 14 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.