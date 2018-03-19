‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Battle Rounds Kick Off

The Battle Rounds are here! Follow along with our live blog for episode 7 of ‘The Voice’!

Night one of The Voice Battle Rounds are here and things are about to heat up in episode seven! Team Alicia kicks off the night, and she brought in Shawn Mendes, 19, to help her coach her powerhouse team. First up in the Battle Rounds is an epic sing off between Sharon Canister and Jamai who will be singing Mendes’ hit, “Mercy”.

Team Alicia: Sharane Canister Vs. Jamai — Both singers went at it with their strong voices. Jamai has incredible depth, while Sharane can hit high notes like it’s nobody’s business, which made it an extremely hard decision for Alicia. WINNER: Sharane

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel Vs. Dylan Hartigan — KC as Dylan calls her phoned her good friend Hailee Steinfeld to lend some valuable advice to her team members. And, she was the perfect person to assist Kelly because Brynn and Dylan battled it out to Taylor Swift‘s “Are You Ready For It”. Dylan brought the stage presence and his voice, while 14-year-old Brynn showcased her powerhouse vocals that blew the judges away. WINNER: Brynn — However, Blake was so impressed with Dylan that he pulled a steal on Kelly and took the 21-year-old singer to his team! TEAM BLAKE: Dylan

Team Blake: Kyla Jade Vs. JessLee — Blake called on his good friend, Trace Adkins to share some of his veteran wisdom. Blake chose Ariana Grande‘s “One Last Time” for them to battle — A song that was out of Kyla and JessLee’s style. He chose the track because it has a lot of range, which would challenge Kyla, a soul singer and JessLee a singer with a rocker/country tone. Although JessLee can sing outside her comfort Zone, Kyla — who is a backup singer for Jennifer Hudson — overpowered her competition with her soulful voice. WINNER: Kyla

Check out the teams:

Team Adam: Davison, Rayshun LaMARR, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper; Tish Haynes Keys, Maya Base, Gary Edwards, Genesis Diaz, Jackie Verna

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Jordan Kirkdorffer, JessLee, Dallas Caroline, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Lamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel, Amber Sauer

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Megan Lee, Jordyn Simone, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith, Shana Halligan, Sharane Calister