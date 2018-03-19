Taylor Swift Surprises Couple At Their Wedding In The Most Epic Way

Taylor Swift made another couple’s wedding a day to remember in the most amazing possible! Find out about her epic surprise she had in store for the newlyweds here!

Taylor Swift, 28, knows how to treat her fans right! Edward and Margaret McNoble arrived at their wedding venue in East Meadow, New York on Mar. 17 to a shocking surprise. “When we got to the wedding venue, they told us, ‘There [is] a special gift upstairs for you from a very special person,” the couple told Us Weekly. The couple was given a bottle of champagne, along with a note from the singer that read, “Rumor has it you might be using my song in your wedding celebration which makes me so happy! Here’s to this amazing day of your continuing love story. Love, Taylor.” The couple were overjoyed, and admitted, “It was awesome. It was such a great day. With all the moving parts, this was a great surprise! To get a bottle of Dom is a very nice gift, and then to see it’s from Taylor Swift is an even better gift!” According to a source who told Us Weekly, Taylor was going to try to make the wedding but was in LA at the time.

But this wasn’t the only time Taylor surprised someone on their big day. Previously, Taylor crashed another fan’s wedding. Back in Jun. 2016, Taylor arrived at a wedding reception and belted out “Blank Space” while she played the piano for the crowd and the newlyweds danced.

We reported earlier how Taylor considers Joe Alwyn, 27, husband material so maybe they’ll be having their own wedding some day. “Taylor definitely sees Joe as husband material, although neither of them are in that headspace right now,” a source close to Taylor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Taylor and Joe’s relationship is perfect—it’s built completely on mutual respect and trust, and they are totally, madly, in love. There’s zero drama between them, and they are truly best friends as well as lovers.” Click here to see Taylor’s most gorgeous music video looks!

Time will tell if Taylor will crash another wedding and bring Joe along.