Melania Trump Trips On The White House Lawn & Donald Actually Catches Her — Watch His Save

Oh no! Melania Trump took a tumble on the White House lawn but was saved by her husband before she totally face planted. Watch the crazy moment and see pics here!

Every woman knows that heels and grass do not mix. First Lady Melania Trump remembered that rule the hard way while making her way to Marine One on March 19 alongside husband, President Donald Trump. She was wearing a to-die-for pair of camel boots with chunky, sky-high heels that unfortunately gave out as she was approaching the helicopter. The president was able to catch her before she totally ate it, immediately grabbing her by the waist and righting her. Watch footage of the incident above, and see photos below!

It wouldn’t really be notable if this were any other couple, but the Trumps are different. Trump has been called out several times for leaving his family in the dust while he boards Air Force One or Marine One in front of them. Once, he raced to board the plane with an umbrella over his head while Melania and their 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, were forced to battle a brutal rainstorm and huge winds without any covering. The same thing happened later when it was just Donald and Melania. The thought is that he didn’t want to get mocked for his hair blowing in the wind like last time!

So, seeing Trump walking side-by-side with his wife is new. Did you notice what happened after he grabbed her? Melania’s known now for her masterful curve game, repeatedly dodging her husband’s attempts to hold her hand or touch her at all in public. Not only is she allowing him to put his arm around her waist, but she hugs him and puts her hand on his back, too. They say something to each other, as well.

Is it possible that she’s forgiven him for his Stormy Daniels scandal? Even Trump said it himself — her life isn’t easy right now, considering her husband may have paid hush money to a porn star he allegedly had an affair with during their marriage. Maybe this rare moment of affection means they’re mending their marriage?