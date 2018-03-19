Melania Trump Fears More Allegations Of Affairs With Donald Will Emerge After ’60 Minutes’ Special
Melania Trump is terrified that more women will accuse husband Donald of having affairs after Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ special airs. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.
Donald Trump, 71, isn’t the only family member terrified by what could come out of Stormy Daniels‘ mouth when her 60 minutes interview airs on March 25. The ex porn star — real name Stephanie Clifford — taped a special with journalist Anderson Cooper, 50, and it’s been reported that she will allege publicly that she had an affair Trump and was paid to keep quiet about it. His wife Melania, 47, is terrified that more women could emerge with tales of her husband’s infidelity. “Melania is unprepared for more women to come forward with allegations of affairs with Donald. Melania wants to leave, but she is paralyzed with fear. She is bracing the worst and is unsure how to move forward,” a Washington D.C. insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.