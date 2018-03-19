Melania Trump Fears More Allegations Of Affairs With Donald Will Emerge After ’60 Minutes’ Special

Melania Trump is terrified that more women will accuse husband Donald of having affairs after Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ special airs. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

Donald Trump, 71, isn’t the only family member terrified by what could come out of Stormy Daniels‘ mouth when her 60 minutes interview airs on March 25. The ex porn star — real name Stephanie Clifford — taped a special with journalist Anderson Cooper, 50, and it’s been reported that she will allege publicly that she had an affair Trump and was paid to keep quiet about it. His wife Melania, 47, is terrified that more women could emerge with tales of her husband’s infidelity. “Melania is unprepared for more women to come forward with allegations of affairs with Donald. Melania wants to leave, but she is paralyzed with fear. She is bracing the worst and is unsure how to move forward,” a Washington D.C. insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is furious with Donald over Stormy’s allegations, but still wants to do the right thing as a first lady. She has stood by the president during challenging times, but she also has pride and does not want to be made to look like a fool in front of the world,” our insider continues. Ever since Stormy’s story first came to light, Melania has made it clear that her husband is in the doghouse, refusing publicly to hold hands or even let him touch her. The alleged 11 month affair between the porn star and the tycoon supposedly went down in 2006, shortly after Melania had just given birth to the couple’s only child Barron , now 11.

“Melania feels stuck with a sinking presidency and she wants to get out before Trump’s house of cards comes crashing down around her. She fears what embarrassing revelations Stormy might reveal in her 60 Minutes interview and Melania’s greater worries is what impact the revelations may have on the presidency,” our source reveals.

Poor Melania has been the butt of so many late night jokes for being trapped in a marriage where she’s so clearly unhappy. Jimmy Kimmel even referred to her as Trump’s “Slovenian hostage” in a recent monologue. Trump himself crudely joked about Melania being the next person to leave the White House during a speech at the Gridiron Club Dinner on March 3. Unfortunately, divorcing a sitting president would be unheard of and history making. Melania’s pretty much stuck with him as long as he’s in the White House, and she still fears he could be cheating on her to this day!