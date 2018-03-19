Lottie Moss: Supermodel Strips Totally Naked & Poses In A Bubble Bath — See Sexy Pic

Lottie Moss showed off her love for bubble baths and much more in her latest photo! The model posed naked in the bathtub of her hotel while casually reading a book and you have to see the sultry snap!

Lottie Moss, 20, stripped down for a cozy bubble bath and a good read on Saturday night. The model — who is the younger sister of legendary supermodel Kate Moss — posed nude with soapsuds covering her breasts in the bathtub of her room at the Beverly Hills hotel, The London West Hollywood on March 17. In one photo, she strategically placed animated stars over her nipples and kept her book in hand over her other private areas. In a second photo, she held her book — titled Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and TV writer Nell Scovell — over her breasts. With a towel wrapped around her blonde locks, Lottie kept a pokerface on as she starred away from the camera. Check out the sultry snaps below!

“Saturday nights have changed,” she captioned the photo with a bathtub emoji. “Had lots of questions about my skin recently so wanted to let you all in on one of my many skin secrets!” she continued. So, how does she get such flawless skin? — Lottie tagged the beauty brands, Secret Spa [a London based luxury beauty brand providing personalized treatments and therapists] and Decléor UK & I [a Paris based high end skin, body and mind beauty brand].

Lottie, who is often seen out and about with friend Sofia Richie, 19, has garnered a ton of attention since being discovered by modeling scouts at the young age of 13. She is now signed with top agencies — Storm Models London, Elite Paris, The Society New York and Management Milan. She’s even dabbled in designing, having launched her own clothing line Moss x PacSun collection. The capsule collection contains festival pieces such as sun dresses, play suits and vests.