Kylie Vs. Kendall Jenner In Underwear: Which Sexy Sister Was Your Fave In Almost Nothing

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed some skin over the weekend, but which one did it best! See the pics and decide for yourself!

When it comes to social media prowess, Kylie Jenner, 20, and her older Kendall Jenner, 22, are both heavyweights! These girls just know how to make us look! And over this weekend, we definitely looked! First there was Kylie who put her incredible figure on display while posing with her BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, in a hot tub while wearing nothing but her underwear! Then came Kendall who took to Snapchat to show her fans her slim frame — once again rocking only her undies! Our question is: Which sister is the master of teasing their good looks in only their skivvies?!

Well, first and foremost, Kylie deserves some love for choosing Instagram. This way, we can enjoy them longer! And she gets extra points for not just sharing 1 hot tub snap but 3! And they are all equally steamy! In one, she offers a closeup of her insane lips. In another, her and Jordyn lean back-to-back in the water, flaunting their ample assets. We seriously can’t pick a favorite among these! Head here to see more photos of Kylie and Kendall rocking skimpy lingerie!

However, sometimes less is more. And Kendall’s slender silhouette in her bedroom doorway is pretty dazzling! “Gotta go to bed,” she captioned the clip in which rocking black bikini-style undies and a white half-shirt teasing her amazing tummy! Although it’s a super-tough call, we’re going to go with Kylie! Why? Because these new pics are still making up for all those months when she was hiding out while pregnant. And also because she might be up in Wyoming where Kanye West, 40, is recording his new album. And if so, then these hot tub pics were taken out in the snow!