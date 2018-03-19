Jim Carrey’s under fire for posting a horrifying pic of Sarah Sanders, & he’s being called everything from an ‘idiot’ to a hypocrite. Read the savage tweets!

Yikes! The Twittersphere is letting Jim Carrey, 56, HAVE it after he shared an incredibly unflattering portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35. In the image, which Jim was confirmed to have painted himself, according to the Associated Press, Sarah is portrayed as a monster of sorts, with a flushed complexion, sharp angry eyebrows, and a wrinkled face with a double chin. The comedian shared the picture via Twitter on March 17, and captioned his post, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Click here to see pics of President Trump’s staff members who have exited his administration.

Although Jim didn’t explicitly mention Sarah by name, many Twitter users knew right away whom his new painting was portraying, The Wrap reported. However, not all of his followers were amused. In fact, many were downright offended, and they were NOT afraid to slam Jim for being “disrespectful.” One person shared a meme of someone lifting the lid of a trashcan. “Hey look celebrity opinions,” the photo’s text read. Another posted a morphed, unflattering photo of Jim, writing “This is the portrait of a so-called comedian, Jim Carrey. He used to be funny.”

The actor was also blasted for being “disgraceful,” as one angry tweet read, “What a disgraceful thing to do.” Another went so far as to begin name-calling. “Jim Carrey is an idiot. His painting is a form of bullying,” another social media user wrote. “He should be changed for this form of bullying Sara Huckabee.” The Ace Ventura star has lately been on an acting hiatus in order to spend more time to painting, according to a magazine interview he did last year, reports Fox News. He told the publication that creating political art isn’t a new concept for him.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

What a disgraceful thing to do. Jim Carrey Paints Sarah Huckabee Sanders – It's Not a Pretty Picture https://t.co/SPG1a1gMiH — Michael Gatza (@Mdgatza) March 18, 2018

Jim Carrey is an idiot. His painting is a form of bullying. He should be changed for this form of bullying Sara Huckabee. — Jeff Sancibrian (@SancibrianJeff) March 19, 2018

Apparently Jim Carry is going through some psychological problems and needs help, I am not a doctor so all I can do is pray for him, he also is obsessed with Sara Huckabee Sanders and is acting in a way the Hollywood liberals say you shouldn't towards women,maybe Harvey can help — P T Carpinone (@PTCARPINONE) March 19, 2018

This is the portrait of a so-called comedian, Jim Carrey. He used to be funny. pic.twitter.com/fWv26TDBSW — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 19, 2018

"Jim Carrey" From the guy who was being sued for negligence in his girlfriends death? What's in your closet? You are on tape admitting how satanic Hollywood is but I guess your soul is worth the dough. Pedo much? — #Covfefe-in the end we win! (@Jeanne_vanced) March 19, 2018

This is just one more example of how Hollyweird empowers women! #JimCarrey is just doing his portion, right Jim? He's a has been!!- Dhee G. https://t.co/2aAOfliXQw — Delaine Gordon ß (@delainegordon) March 18, 2018

James Woods, do you have a comment about Jim Carrey and the insulting portrait he has presented of Sarah Sanders? — tonguepiercer (@tonguepiercer) March 18, 2018

Jim has previously shared shocking artistic works of other members of Donald Trump‘s administration — including a painting that shows the president kissing Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s naked behind. Even before that, in August, the actor tweeted an image of Trump at the helm of a boat that was sinking into a sea of “lies.”