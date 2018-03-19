Tweets
Hollywood Life

Jim Carrey Gets Blasted For ‘Disgraceful’ Portrait Of ‘Wicked’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Tweets

Jim Carrey and Sarah Huckabee
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

Jim Carrey’s under fire for posting a horrifying pic of Sarah Sanders, & he’s being called everything from an ‘idiot’ to a hypocrite. Read the savage tweets!

Yikes! The Twittersphere is letting Jim Carrey, 56, HAVE it after he shared an incredibly unflattering portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35. In the image, which Jim was confirmed to have painted himself, according to the Associated Press, Sarah is portrayed as a monster of sorts, with a flushed complexion, sharp angry eyebrows, and a wrinkled face with a double chin. The comedian shared the picture via Twitter on March 17, and captioned his post, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Click here to see pics of President Trump’s staff members who have exited his administration.

Although Jim didn’t explicitly mention Sarah by name, many Twitter users knew right away whom his new painting was portraying, The Wrap reported. However, not all of his followers were amused. In fact, many were downright offended, and they were NOT afraid to slam Jim for being “disrespectful.” One person shared a meme of someone lifting the lid of a trashcan. “Hey look celebrity opinions,” the photo’s text read. Another posted a morphed, unflattering photo of Jim, writing “This is the portrait of a so-called comedian, Jim Carrey. He used to be funny.”

The actor was also blasted for being “disgraceful,” as one angry tweet read, “What a disgraceful thing to do.” Another went so far as to begin name-calling. “Jim Carrey is an idiot. His painting is a form of bullying,” another social media user wrote. “He should be changed for this form of bullying Sara Huckabee.” The Ace Ventura star has lately been on an acting hiatus in order to spend more time to painting, according to a magazine interview he did last year, reports Fox News. He told the publication that creating political art isn’t a new concept for him.

Jim has previously shared shocking artistic works of other members of Donald Trump‘s administration — including a painting that shows the president kissing Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s naked behind. Even before that, in August, the actor tweeted an image of Trump at the helm of a boat that was sinking into a sea of “lies.”