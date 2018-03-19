Jim Carrey Strikes Again Attacking Donald Trump In Vicious Witch Art Piece

Jim Carrey turned Donald Trump into green witch for his latest politically charged art piece! Check out the very unflattering portrait here!

Who would have expected Jim Carrey, 56, to be such a controversial political painter? Following his “monstrous” portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, the comedian took to Twitter to post another unflattering portraiture, this time of president Donald Trump, 71. While the painting of Sarah displayed her as angry and flushed, Carrey’s latest art piece has the president of the United States dressed as a witch with green skin and surrounded by Russian flying monkeys. We know, it has to be seen to be believed. Along with posting a picture of the painting on Twitter, Jim wrote in the caption, “If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… ‘THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS’.” While it probably won’t appear in the National Gallery of Art anytime soon, check out ‘The Wicked Witch of the West Wing and Putin’s Flying Monkeys’ painting below!

The 56-year-old comedian got into some hot water on Twitter for his portrayal of Sanders as many found it to be demeaning. The Truman Show actor was slammed for being “disgraceful,” as one Twitter user wrote, “What a disgraceful thing to do.” Another held back their anger even less. “Jim Carrey is an idiot. His painting is a form of bullying,” another social media user wrote. “He should be changed for this form of bullying Sara Huckabee.”

While he’s been acting on Twitter recently, Jim deleted his Facebook account because of “Russian interference.” He tweeted, “I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook.” Click here to see pics of Donald Trump through the years!

Time will tell whether or not Trump will respond to his painting on Twitter.