Nearly two years after her split from Nick Young, Iggy Azalea opened up about how she was SO mad when she caught him cheating that she dumped his expensive clothes in the pool and BURNED them!

Iggy Azalea has long moved on from her ex, Nick Young, but when she first caught him cheating in 2016, she was understandably livid. The rapper appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 18, and proudly owned the fact that she set Nick’s designer clothes on fire after the split. “I burned them all, darling!” Iggy bragged. “I burned a LOT, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned.” She explained that she initially took her rage out by breaking things in the home the pair shared at the time, but once she realized that was her stuff, as well, she knew she had to take things to the next level.

“I was like, I’m going to find some s*** that you care about and I’m going to start destroying that s***, which was his clothes,” she revealed. “We had a fire pit outside that you could put on with the gas. I’m fair, so I texted him a video and I was like, hey, I’m burning your s***, and I’m starting with the cheap s***. I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, but I hope you get home quickly because we’re progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive. But I will say — expensive doesn’t burn well!”

Iggy took to Twitter in June 2016 to reveal she had ended her engagement to Nick after catching him bringing other women to their home on a security camera. Meanwhile, Nick also knocked up Keonna Green, who’s the the mother of his first child, too, during his relationship with Iggy. Clearly, the Australian rapper had reason to be angry! Watch her WWHL interview above.