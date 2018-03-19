Fifth Harmony reveals they’re going on a hiatus after six years together to pursue solo careers. See the group’s heartfelt message.

Fifth Harmony has announced that the group will take a hiatus after six years of making music together. After meeting on set of the X Factor original members, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Normani, 21, revealed that they will be taking time to pursue solo endeavors. They released the following statement to their fans on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” the note began. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

“In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

“To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud. “

The group went on to explain that they will carry out their performance schedule before beginning their hiatus, writing, “We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can’t wait!” Fifth Harmony ended their statement saying, “All our love from the bottom of our hearts.”

The announcement comes after Fifth Harmony’s most recent shakeup in December 2016, when the group revealed that original member, Camila Cabello, 21, had departed to pursue a solo career. She will now open for Taylor Swift, 28, on her Reputation World Tour after releasing her debut solo album, “Camila”.

Fifth Harmony‘s hiatus also comes Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren all ventured into solo side projects throughout 2017 and 2018. Ally released “Perfect” with Topic in January 2018, while Dinah Jane is featured on Daddy Yankee, French Montana and RedOne’s “Boom Boom” [October 2017. Meanwhile, Lauren has many popular collaborations with A-List artists including, Halsey [“Strangers”], Marian Hill [“Back To Me”], Steve Aoki [“All Night”], and her boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign [“In Your Phone”].