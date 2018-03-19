Chrissy Teigen Admits She’s Gained 40 Pregnancy Lbs. & She’s Pissed: It Hasn’t Gone To My Butt

Chrissy Teigen has surprisingly gained 40 lbs during her 2nd pregnancy, and she is NOT happy about it…but not for the reason you’d except! See her hilarious tweet!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, has been looking as gorgeous as ever while pregnant with baby number two, but apparently the model is not loving her appearance! Jokingly taking to Twitter to reveal why she’s unpleased with her pregnancy weight gain, Chrissy shockingly shared she’s already gained 40 pounds of baby weight. We say shockingly because the star definitely could have fooled us — she looks absolutely terrific! Even so though, there’s one thing missing from Chrissy’s ideal maternity body — a butt! Click here to see pics of Chrissy’s pregnancy cravings.

“Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying,” Chrissy tweeted on March 19, clearly poking fun at herself in a light-hearted manner. Catching on, Chrissy’s followers joined in with hilarious comments of their own. “Stop buttshaming in 2018,” one commenter wrote. Another replied, “buttless solidarity!” We love how candid Chrissy has been throughout her pregnancy, constantly providing fans with updates, whether they be about her growing bump or her latest cravings.

Chrissy and John Legend, 39, are expecting a baby boy in June, and just earlier this month, the model shared a sweet photo of her son’s ultrasound. “Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” Chrissy captioned the image, which showed a fuzzy pic of her baby’s face in utero. But not only are we pumped to meet Legend baby number two, we also can’t wait to see Luna Simone, 1 1/2, become a big sis! “[Luna] is so excited. Actually, she’s got her little baby doll now that she’s been really taking care of,” Chrissy gushed of her daughter while speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in January. Aw!

up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2018

And while Chrissy has admitted adding another little one to the fam will be a challenge, she also can’t wait to have two kids running around. “I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that’ll be rough to balance,” she explained. ”I’m excited to figure it out, because, hopefully, we won’t stop at two, and we’ll be on our way to Todville.”