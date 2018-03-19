BTS’ RM Releases Snippet Of New Song He Promises Will Be On Next Mixtape & Fans Go Nuts

This is not a drill! — BTS’ RM just previewed a brand new track and it’s straight fire! He promised the song will be part of his next mixtape and you have to take a listen!

RM from BTS just got fans riled up with his latest tweet! The rapper —who’s been hard at work in the studio — previewed a brand new song on March 19 on Twitter. He promised fans the new track will definitely be featured on his next mixtape, RM 2 “someday.” The tweet was major surprise for fans, who went absolutely nuts online, which resulted in “RM 2” becoming a worldwide trend on Twitter! As fans patiently wait his next mixtape, they are celebrating the third anniversary of his first mixtape. Take a listen to the clip below.

RM and the rest of K-pop group BTS [Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook] are gearing up to release their third Japanese-language album on April 4, titled Face Yourself. The highly anticipated album will include Japanese versions of hits like “MIC Drop, “DNA” and “Spring Day,” as well as three never-before-heard tracks. One of songs titled, “Don’t Leave Me,” was actually leaked on March 16, ahead of the album’s release and the BTS A.R.M.Y. shared their excitement on Twitter. “Don’t Leave Me” is also meant to be the theme song of a Japanese drama called Signal and will appear on the show’s soundtrack. “This is our first time singing a drama theme song, and we are honored to participate in the theme song for a drama that was successful in Korea. We completed a perfect track,” RM said in a statement, via Soompi. “I hope people can focus more on the drama while listening to our theme song,” Jungkook put in, and J-Hope added, “We hope people watching the drama will enjoy this song.”

Since he dropped his first mixtape, RM has been doing it all — working on BTS’s music and putting out his successful solo projects, including hit collaborations with Wale and Fall Out Boy. We can’t wait for what’s to come!

will be in RM 2 someday.. pic.twitter.com/2GaAieXyhV — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 19, 2018

