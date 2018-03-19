Was This Aubrey O’Day Song About Her Alleged Affair With Donald Trump Jr.? Listen To ‘DJT’

Aubrey O’Day released a song in 2013 called ‘DJT’ about having an affair that ended in pain. We’ve got her lyrics that could be about then-married Donald Trump Jr.

Singer Aubrey O’Day, 34, described going through a ton of heartache over a man who chose another life in a 2013 song entitled “DJT.” While she definitely knew Donald Trump Jr., 40, as he was her advisor on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, news broke on March 19 that the two allegedly had a torrid affair when they were taping the show. There are even claims that his father Donald Trump Sr. allegedly intervened and told him to stay with his now-estranged wife Vanessa, 40. The song never mentions Don Jr. by name, but the title of it matches his initials for Donald John Trump. Was Aubrey trying to tell us something way back then?

Aubrey laid bare lyrics that describe an affair where her lover left her to go back to someone else and they both still had feelings for each other. The opening of the song is a phone conversation between herself and another man where she asks, “You can say it was all a f**king fairytale or you can say it was real, but I need to know and you know. Whatever the truth is defines the reality of you and I forever, and I need to be able to define that before I can walk away.” A man’s voice — which does not resemble Don Jr.’s — responds, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.”

“Is that what you want? You want to believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever?” Aubrey asks. He responds, “I don’t know, I couldn’t do what I said I would do. So that answered the question for me. I’ll always want you and always wonder about it. But it doesn’t matter because I have to stay here.” LISTEN TO “DJT” BY CLICKING HERE.

The chorus goes “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.” At no point in the song does she give any explanation as to why she titled the song “DJT.” On March 19, Perez Hilton broke the story that the president’s son allegedly fell for Aubrey when she was filming Celebrity Apprentice with him in 2011. “Don Jr was very aggressive, pursuing her, telling her he loved her and that he wanted to be with her,” the site reported.

Page Six then followed up with a similar report, claiming that Don Jr. wanted to leave his wife Vanessa for Aubrey at the time. “Don Jr. pursued her. It was him who chased her,” a source told the publication “He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving.” The insider added that Trump Sr. allegedly told his son to “knock it off,” when it came to the alleged affair, his family “pressured [Don Jr.] to stay in his marriage.” Vanessa Trump filed for divorce on March 15 after 12 years of marriage to Don Jr.