Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids To New ‘Tomb Raider’ 17 Years After Starring In Original Film

Angelina Jolie was the 1st to portray badass Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ back in 2001, & this past weekend the star checked out the movie’s reboot with her sweet kids!

Taking her kids to see the new Tomb Raider movie on March 18, Angelina Jolie, 42, looked incredibly chic in a black wrap coat and stiletto boots. While Alicia Vikander, 29, is playing video game heroine Lara Croft in the film’s reboot, Angelina was actually the first actress to take on the iconic role in 2001. We love that she took her youngsters to see Alicia reprise her character in the new movie! She was photographed going to see Tomb Raider with her 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and two daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13. Click here to see adorable pics of Angelina Jolie’s six kids.

Although her cinema trip was low-key, Angie looked uber stylish dressed in head-to-toe black. In fact, she projected a sense of off-duty elegance and mystery! The actress rocked a sophisticated wool wrap coat paired with suede knee-high boots and oversized shades. Meanwhile, her and Brad Pitt‘s, 54, kids sported more casual looks, with Zahara and Shiloh both wearing zip-up hoodies, and Knox sporting a printed bomber jacket. The family seemed to be in high spirits too, as they walked to the theater — talk about a fun weekend activity!

Although Angie had already achieved notoriety with her award-winning performances in Gia and Girl, Interrupted, before she took on the role of Lara Croft, Tomb Raider is what arguably established her as a leading Hollywood star. And despite having big shoes to fill, Alicia has already been praised for her portrayal of Lara. “I’ve been dreaming to be apart of a big action adventure film since I was a kid. I’ve wanted to push myself and in this film I really get to do that,” Alicia shared during an interview with the film’s distribution company Warner Bros. “Our story is very much an origin story… this film is about her becoming the hero that we know her to be.”

We can only imagine Alicia would be thrilled to hear Angie took her kids to see her new movie in theaters. After all, Alicia has revealed that Angie is someone she looks up to. “Angelina is a woman I would love to meet… she made an icon out of that character. She’s quite an incredible woman,” she gushed to E! News recently.