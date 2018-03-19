‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Night 4 Of Auditions Brings New Batch Of Fresh Talent

Can you believe we’re already on night 4 of ‘American Idol’ auditions? Follow along by reading our live blog as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan judge a brand-new round of aspiring singers!

It’s time to head to New Orleans! Music is at the heart of the Big Easy, so you know the singers are going to be incredible. Trevor McBane, 22, from Savannah, Oklahoma. He’s a good country boy with a goat farm. Yes, really! But Trevor dreams of being a music legend. He dresses in all black, and Johnny Cash is his hero. He belts out “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band for his audition. He’s got a soulful growl to his voice. Luke says Trevor didn’t hit all the notes exactly right, but he believes in Trevor. “I think you’re as raw as we’ve seen in a good way,” Luke says. They all see potential in Trevor and send him to Hollywood!

The judges then travel to Nashville, a.k.a. Music City! Luke remembers when he was an up and coming singer trying to make something happen for himself in Nashville. Next up is Audriana Bolton, 20, from Portland, Oregon. She compares herself to the likes of music greats like Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera. She’s been trained in opera, but she claims she’s taught herself pop. Audriana sings “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, and it doesn’t go over well with the judges. She gets a no from Katy, Luke, and Lionel. Audriana is one of many not so great auditions. One singer’s dog poops and pees every time her owner tries to sing!

Genavieve Linkowski, 18, from Goodrich, Michigan, is the next audition. She’s the oldest of 10 children! When she was 12 years old, she put her dreams on hold when her mom suffered heart failure for the first time. Now it’s her time to shine. She sings a gorgeous rendition of “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz on the piano and blows the judges away. “You just have magic in your voice,” a stunned Luke says. Lionel compares Genavieve to Celine Dion! Now that’s one heck of a compliment. Before the judges send her to Hollywood, Luke adds, “Be careful, you’re going to go high in this thing.”

One of the biggest stars of American Idol is none other than Carrie Underwood. The next singer to audition is from Carrie’s hometown and sang with Carrie when she was younger. Now she wants to be a country singer just like Carrie. Kenedee Rittenhouse, 19, sings a beautiful rendition of Carrie’s “I Told You So.” Lionel sees a lot of potential in Kenedee, and Katy thinks she’s as “sweet as country pie.” Luke is on the fence, saying Kenedee’s voice “isn’t knocking me completely out of the park.” Kenedee doesn’t give up. In front of Katy, Kenedee belts out “Firework” and wins over Luke!

Brandon Elder, 22, Arab, Alabama, is one of the most memorable auditions of the night. He explains his life story to the judges. His biological mom supposedly traded him for a car. He was officially adopted when he was 10 months old. His mom raised him with no father in the house. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Brandon turned to music. His mom lost her battle to cancer in April 2016. He sings a stunning original song called “Gone,” which is a tribute to his mom. Luke is blown away. “You just slayed it in my opinion, bud,” Luke says. Lionel and Katy think they have a lot of work to do, but Lionel thinks Brandon’s songwriting skills are “amazing.” Brandon gets a ticket to Hollywood!

