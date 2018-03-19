50 Cent Slams Ex Vivica A Fox For Writing About Their Sex Life In New Book: ‘Who Does This?’

Vivica A. Fox discusses her sex life with ex, 50 Cent, in her new book — and he is NOT here for it. See the rapper’s response on Instagram here!

It’s no secret that Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent have issues with each other since their split in 2003, and she writes about their romance in her upcoming book, Every Day, I’m Hustling, according to the New York Daily News. Vivica reportedly did not even want to discuss her relationship with 50 in the book, but said she felt compelled to do so because of the stories he’s publicly spread about her through the years. “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” she reportedly writes, adding that their sex life was “PG-13” but “cherished and special.”

Well, 50 caught wind of the story, and took to Instagram to fire back. “I’m waking up to this s***, that as 14 years ago,” he wrote. “SMH who does this? What the f***!?” He went on to add, “Don’t say it’s good [eggplant emoji], d*** don’t make you do s*** like this. I did take a blue pill one time and had her ass in the matrix’s.” Okay, okay, TMI! 50 and Vivica have consistently thrown shade at one another online and in the media since ending their relationship, but she revealed that they ended their years-long feud at the beginning of 2017 when they ran into each other at a New York Knicks game.

“It’s so time for this to be over, as far as beefing back and forth,” she told Wendy Williams at the time. “I walked over to him and I said, ‘Happy New Year.’ He was with some guys, I don’t remember them. I don’t know who they were. I introduced myself and said hello to everyone. Someone has to be the bigger person, so I walked over to him and gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that.”

Well, it looks like one year later, things have hit a new low for the exes…because 50 definitely does NOT seem on-board with what Vivica’s up to now! And the feud is back on…