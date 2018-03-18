Zayn Malik Creates Some Serious Thirst With Super Sexy Bed Selfie — Is He Missing Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik just shared a smoldering new selfie! Is he attempting to get Gigi Hadid’s attention?

Just how well is Zayn Malik, 25, handling his breakup with Gigi Hadid, 22? Since they parted ways, his younger sister Safaa Malik, 16, seemed to lash out at Gigi and then he got 2 new tattoos! Although both he and Gigi released touching, respectful statements confirming the split, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of who broke who’s heart here. And now the crooner is sharing a super-sexy selfie. Is for his fans, or Gigi? In the image, he appears to be reclining in bed or on a couch. The former One Direction member gives his signature smoldering gaze while showing off the ink on his neck. So hot, right?! Take a look back at Zayn and Gigi’s relationship in photos right here.

As we previously reported, although Gigi said that she still has “immense respect and love” for Zayn in her statement, her parents are apparently glad they had decided to part ways. “Gigi‘s parents feel like she’s too young to be settled down,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Yolanda [Foster] loves Zayn but it’s no big secret that he’s got his demons. “Zayn can be intense and Gigi‘s parent’s couldn’t help but worry that the relationship was taking a toll on her. They both feel like she should be putting the majority of her energy towards her career right now, the opportunities she’s getting now are only going to last so long. If the relationship was totally easy and didn’t stress her out it would be one thing. But Gigi and Zayn have been fighting a lot, mostly about how much she is gone for work, that’s draining for her. Her parents are happy she’s taking this step.” Poor Zayn.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

Here’s Gigi statement in full: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”