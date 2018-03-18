Tori & Dean Put On United Front Decked Out In Green For St. Patrick’s Day After Breakdown Drama

Putting on a brave face. Following weeks of turmoil, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their kids got festive for St. Patrick’s Day!

Although the future of Tori Spelling, 44, and Dean McDermott‘s, 51, marriage remains uncertain, the couple and their 5 kids made the most of St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 17, sharing a cute family photo. “Had the best St. Patricks day with my brood today,” Dean captioned the sweet image. Naturally, almost everyone rocked green as they happily posed in front of a painting. Tori even opted for a green lip! See more photos of Tori and Dean through the years right here.

This celebratory images comes just days after a report surfaced that, in light of everything they’ve been through, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling, 72, isn’t happy with Dean! “She can’t stand him,” a source told Us Weekly. But they also amended their statement by adding that Tori and her mother have a “really complicated, kind of horrible relationship.” Poor Tori. Perhaps this also helps made sense of her reported “nervous breakdown” on March 1.

Police were called to her family’s Mulholland Drive home early in the morning after there were reports that at a woman was “behaving erratically,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Our officers were cautious in approaching the residence since it was unknown whether or not there were any weapons present, but none were discovered,” they added in their statement to HollywoodLife.com. “At this point in time, there is a preliminary investigation ongoing at the residence and our officers are there at the moment taking statements and reviewing any information that they have received regarding this incident. There is no information I can tell you about who placed the emergency call, and there aren’t any reports available as it stands as the investigation is still ongoing and there is no information on when or if a 911 dispatch call will be made available.” Let’s just hope that this holiday pic a sign of good things to come for this family!