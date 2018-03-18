Kate McKinnon played a hilarious version of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in the Mar. 17 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a bit that touched upon her recent unimpressive ’60 Minutes’ appearance! Watch it here!

Kate McKinnon, 34, proved she knows how to get a powerhouse of laughs when she played the part of U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, 60, in a “Weekend Update” skit on the Mar. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live and it was one for the books! Kate’s similarities to Betsy were off the charts as she hilariously tore apart the businesswoman’s recent appearance on 60 Minutes by saying amusing things like, “I’m not very good at my job.” Betsy made headlines for her appearance when she admitted to not having good facts on school performance and not voluntarily going to poorly performing schools to determine what and why things aren’t working. “I think the problem is that the words that were coming out of my mouth were bad, and that is because they came from my brain,” Kate snickered when asked to explain the 60 Minutes appearance in the skit. See more photos from season 43 of the hit comedy show right here!

The skit continued with laughs when Kate touched upon her ideas on education. “I don’t like to think of things in terms of school,” she said before encouraging states to help themselves and come up with crazy solutions like starting a school for bears in Wyoming, where there are a lot of “potential grizzlies.” She also told North Carolina to “stop being trans.” She further went on with the outrageous answers when she was asked why she thought she was criticized so much. “I think it’s because I do not do a good job, and I can’t because I don’t know how,” was her crazy response. Finally, Kate aka Betsy explained that “all schools are safe learning environments for guns” and while she may not be good in front of the camera, her ideas behind the scenes “are much worse.”

