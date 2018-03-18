‘Saturday Night Live’ paid tribute to the 25 year anniversary of ‘Jurassic Park’ by giving us a hilarious glimpse of what it would have looked like if some of Hollywood’s biggest stars had auditioned to be in the film way back when. See the funny skit here!

So funny! Saturday Night Live honored the classic film, Jurassic Park, and its 25th anniversary on the Mar. 17 episode by releasing a mock of lost audition tapes from some of ’90s biggest stars. The amusing sketch allowed viewers to see what it could have looked like if stars like Al Pacino, Ellen DeGeneres and more had done a screen test for Steven Spielberg‘s classic flick and it was nothing short of entertaining! Host of the evening, Bill Hader, portrayed Al and Alan Alda in the auditions and it looks like they may have had some trouble keeping things PG if they were cast in the role of Hammond due to overly dramatic rough attitudes and cursing. Kenan Thompson portrayed O.J. Simpson in his audition with the line, “If I did let the dinosaurs out…” which was clearly a play on his controversial book, If I Did It. He also portrayed Sinbad with the line, “Now ya’ll know my wife is a triceratops. I wait downstairs while she tries several tops!”Head here for loads more images from this season of the sketch comedy show.

The auditions continued with Heidi Gardner playing Gwen Stefani, who wanted the role of “Teenage Girl”: “I’m just a girl! Don’t eat me, big dinosaur!,” and Pete Davidson playing Adam Sandler, who did his classic singing and “Shut up!” phrase. Kate McKinnon was one of the most impressive cast members in the skit when she portrayed Ellen, Jodie Foster, and Lisa Kudrow.

As hilarious as that was, it’s just the latest in what has been a brilliant season of comedy from SNL! Whether they are taking aim at President Donald Trump‘s, 71, chaotic White House or the disgraced sexual predators who’ve been outed in the #MeToo era, the hit comedy show has a knack for finding the comedy in the most uncommon of places. On March 10, they opened up the show with a sketch that somehow made fun of both The Bachelor‘s shocking finale and Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into possible collusion on the part of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Set up much like Bachelor did, Becca Kufrin (played by Cecily Strong, 34) excitedly sits down with Mueller (played by Kate McKinnon, 34, of all people. Instead of going through a brutal breakup, the Special Counsel admits that his investigation isn’t going quite how she’d like.

“The reality is that I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now,” he explains, just as Arie Luyendyk Jr. did when ending things. Mueller adds: “And I think you’ve sensed that.” “So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion,” Becca asks, clearly hurt. Robert responds: “I just think I need to explore the possibility that I have a stronger case with some other stuff.” And just like the dating show, the painful moment is prolonged by Mueller refusing to leave. It’s ridiculous and very very funny.