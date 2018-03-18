Selena Gomez Looks Hot In A White Tank Top After Pics Surface Of Justin Bieber With Mystery Blonde

Selena Gomez stepped out for lunch with a friend in Los Angeles on Mar. 17 and she looked great in a white tank top and jeans. Is she enjoying her reported break from Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez, 25, had lunch with a female friend at Kings Road Cafe in Los Angeles on Mar. 17 and she looked casually comfortable and pretty in a white tank top under a yellow cardigan and light blue jeans. She also accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and wore white sneakers. The “Wolves” singer has reportedly been on a break from on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber, 24, but she looked to be calm and collected during the friendly lunch visit.

Selena’s outing comes only a day after Justin was seen leaving an L.A. club with friends and a mystery female with blonde hair in the early morning hours of Mar. 16. Although it’s not clear who the woman was, it definitely proves that Justin’s still trying to have fun with or without Selena. Whether or not the break is permanent remains to be seen but Selena reportedly needs some time to focus on herself and is trying to work things out with her mom, Mandy Teefey, 41, who is known for not being too fond of Selena and Justin’s relationship.

Jelena, who first dated back in 2011, rekindled their romance last year shortly after Selena and The Weeknd ended things with their relationship. They looked happier than ever in the first few weeks while going on bike rides, attending church and having breakfast dates.They also recently went on some vacations together. Although a break is always a risk, a lot of Jelena fans have confidence that these two are meant for each other and will always find their way back.

We can’t wait to see where Selena and Justin go from here but no matter what, we wish them both all the happiness in the world!