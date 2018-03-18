Kylie Jenner Posts Snowy Mountains Pic: Is She With Travis Scott At Kanye’s Recording Sesh?

Travis Scott is reportedly working on new music with Kanye West in Wyoming, and it appears Kylie Jenner has joined them! She posted a photo in front of snowy mountains that looks like where the recording sesh is!

Looks like Kylie Jenner has ditched sunny Los Angeles for snowy slopes! The 20-year-old shared a photo of herself rocking an orange sweatshirt layered over a grey hoodie and sweatpants on March 17. The background of the pic shows a mountainous terrain covered in snow, which is a background scene we’ve seen a lot recently in posts from other stars. One of those celebs includes her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, who is currently in Wyoming to record new music with Kanye West. Did the lip-kit mogul hop on a flight to join her boyfriend after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and Rob Kardashian‘s birthday in Calabasas? It sure looks like it! See her pic, along with a photo Travis has shared from his current destination, below!

As previously reported, Kanye is out in Jackson Hole where he’s supposedly working on his next album. TMZ has already claimed that Travis, The Dream, NAS, Lil Uzi Vert and Kid Cudi have already stopped by the area, so it definitely seems that the “Famous” singer’s next release will be a huge one. There were even rumors swirling that Drake was involved in the recording sessions, as his personal videographer posted a video on his Instagram story that showed him being in a similar place to Kanye. The speculation strengthened when sources in Jackson Hole told TMZ that both rappers are staying at the Amangani luxury hotel and resort under an alias, and each have huge teams with them. Drake’s crew includes his engineer, songwriter, and the videographer who posted the Instagram video.

While Kylie’s almost definitely not in Wyoming to make new music with Kanye, it looks like she’s out there to spend some quality time with her man while he works on some new tracks!