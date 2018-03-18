Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Swimsuit Top & Wet Suit For Yeezy’s 2XU Collab

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Mar. 17 to show off curvaceous photos of herself modeling various sexy looks from hubby Kanye West’s upcoming Yeezy line. See the hot pics here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, showed support for Kanye West, 40, when she posted a set of three gorgeous pics of herself showing off her cleavage and curves in various outfits from Kanye’s upcoming new Yeezy collection to her Instagram story on Mar. 17. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a tight gray wet suit in one photo, a plunging shimmery bikini top and tight leather pants in another, and a bright orange shimmery crop top with the same black pants in the final one. All three looks are part of Kanye’s Yeezy collaboration with Australian athletic company called 2XU and Kim definitely promoted them well!

For the Yeezy photo shoot, Kim still had her blonde locks so the pics were obviously taken before she decided to go back to black. She can be seen posing with her hands on her hips while wearing the wet suit and her hands above her head while wearing the orange top, but her bikini top pic shows her getting her hair prepped with spray by a stylist. “#2XU #YEEZY COLLAB,” Kim captioned one of the photos. She also promised there would be more to come in another.

Kim wore some of the same looks for her recent Elle Magazine cover photo shoot so she’s definitely loving Kanye’s style. In the interview accompanying the cover story, Kim revealed that he sometimes gives her advice on what she should wear and with a successful fashion line up his sleeve, we can see why she would listen!

We think Kim looks absolutely fantastic and we can’t wait to see what kind of looks she has yet to show us!