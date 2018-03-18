Katy Perry Shows Major Love For Frenemy Taylor Swift On ‘Idol’: ‘I Love Her As A Songwriter’

Did Katy Perry just put an end to her longstanding feud with Taylor Swift on ‘American Idol’!?

Katy Perry, 33, has already had several unforgettable moments on American Idol but we think she just topped herself! She addressed all the shadiness that’s been flying back and forth between her and Taylor Swift, 28! Fellow judge Luke Bryan, 41, asked a contestant if there’s a musician that they look up to. His answer? “I’m sorry for this, Katy…Taylor Swift. I love Taylor Swift.” That’s when Katy offered this response: “Oh, you don’t have to be sorry…I love her as a songwriter as well.”

Was that a compliment or a shady comment? Sure she said she loved her, but she had to specify that she loved her only as a songwriter. Luke’s question was simply “is there an artist out that you idolize.” Is Katy taking the subtlest shot at Taylor, the performer? Is certainly looks that way!