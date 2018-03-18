Corinne Olympios laid into Meryl Streep on her podcast, and she’s standing by her words. The ‘Bachelor’ alum thinks the actress is ‘smug’ and she doesn’t care if people slam her for her opinion.

Corinne Olympios, 25, isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind, even if that means criticizing a beloved actress. During a game of F**k, Marry and Kill on her podcast So Random With Corinne Olympios, the Bachelor alum decided that out of the choices given, she’d “kill” Meryl Streep, 68, for “supporting Harvey Weinstein.” But it turns out that Corinne’s never been too fond of the Mamma Mia! star to begin with. “Corinne has never been a huge fan of Meryl Streep’s — she’s always found her a little overbearing and smug,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole Weinstein thing really wound Corinne up though, and she now can not stand Meryl. As far as Corinne is concerned, sexual assault is not a subject you can sit on the fence about. You’ve got to pick a side, and in Corinne’s mind, Meryl hasn’t done that.”

While most people would certainly disagree that Meryl hasn’t done her part to condemn Weinstein — she publicly condemned him when he tried to use her as a way to dismiss a lawsuit against him — Corinne couldn’t care less about how people will respond to her opinion. “Corinne isn’t concerned in the slightest about any kind of backlash against her comments,” our insider added. “She’s always spoken her mind and she doesn’t care what people think.”

On her podcast, Corinne had to choose between Wanda Sykes, Whoopi Goldberg, and the three-time Academy Award winner for the F**k, Marry, Kill game, and she had this to say about her decision to off Meryl: “I’m definitely going to kill Meryl Streep. She was supporting Harvey Weinstein! Yes. She was, she knew about it. She knew about everything that was going on. And lied about it twice. She lied about it twice though… And then she went back on her word. It’s messed up. It’s messed up. I’m gonna kill you Meryl.”

The Devil Wears Prada star did say that Weinstein had never harassed or abused her when they worked together, but she made it vehemently clear that she’s still on the side of his accusers. When he filed a court order in February asking that a class action lawsuit filed by six women be thrown out based on his working relationships with Meryl and Jennifer Lawrence, both actresses slammed him for using their names.

“Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys’ use of my (true) statement—that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship—as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive,” Streep wrote in a statement, per ABC News. “The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them—regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed.”