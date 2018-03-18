Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Chikezie Eze Accused Of Allegedly Beating Estranged Wife

Chikezie Eze, a former contestant on ‘American Idol,’ has been accused of allegedly beating his estranged wife and threatening to post nude photos of her on the Internet.

Former American Idol contestant Chikezie Eze has been accused of abusing his estranged wife, Linda Iruke. In legal documents filed in court by Linda and obtained by TMZ, she says she was forced to move to a domestic violence safe house in Aug. 2017 “because of all the abuse.” Linda also claims in the documents that her estranged husband, who finished 10th in Idol‘s seventh season, threatened to post naked pictures of her online, and once said to her, “Don’t make me turn this care around and beat your a**.”

According to her, they’re been separated since May 2017, but the final straw before deciding to take action came in Jan. 2018 when Chikezie allegedly made a verbal threat. While she doesn’t get specific about what was said, she claims that based on prior unreported domestic violence, she believes he’s capable of carrying out the threat. She has requested a restraining order which requires the singer to stay at least 100 yards away from her and their kids, as well as her home and work location. A judge granted the restraining order.