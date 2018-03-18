Camila Cabello’s 16 Hottest Music Video Loks: Skinny Dipping & More

From Fifth Harmony to her solo career, Camila Cabello has a number of music videos under her belt — look back at her most sizzling looks from all of them here!

Camila Cabello, 21, recently released her music video for “Never Be The Same,” and it might be her sexiest one yet! In the vid, she rocks a number of racy ensembles, and even strips completely naked at one point to tread in a pool of water. Her other looks in the vid include a skintight, red leather jacket, flowing hi-lo dress that shows a LOT of leg and, for one scene, she even writhes around under the covers in a giant bed. Of course, this is far from Camila’s first foray into making a music video. Throughout her solo career and during her time in Fifth Harmony, she’s really mastered what it takes to put together a sexy vid!

“Havana” was Camila’s first BIG hit as a solo superstar, and the video really delivered to go with the song. Along with singing, Camila does a bit of acting in the footage, and while she’s dressed down for that portion, she really heats things up when she gets to the club. There, Camila shows off her Latin roots, singing and dancing while wearing a fringed red dress that was perfect for her tiny figure. And let’s not forget how flawless she looks in 5H’s “Work From Home” video — only Camila could pull off a tight bodysuit and jeans in the middle of a construction site!

This year has been massive for the rising star. Not only did she release her solo debut album, but she’s been able to attend some of the most high-profile events, including the Grammys. She was even given the first ever Fangirl award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month! This summer, she’s hitting the road on her Never Be The Same tour AND will be opening up for Taylor Swift at her stadium shows. NO BIG DEAL.

Click through the gallery above to check out Camila’s hottest music video looks of all-time! We can’t wait to see what she does next!