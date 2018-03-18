Blue Ivy Bids $19K In Auction After Jay-Z Hilariously Tries To The Wrestle Paddle From Her

Blue Ivy can do NO wrong. While at an art auction with her parents, JAY-Z tried to pull her paddle away from her but it didn’t stop her from bidding $19K! Check out the hilarious video!

Blue Ivy might be the only person alive who can tell Beyonce or JAY-Z what to do. The 6-year-old attended the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala at Alexandria Ballrooms in Los Angeles with her parents, and naturally she stole the show. While sitting down during the auction, she held onto her own paddle, but JAY-Z jokingly tried to wrestle it away from her when the bid was at $17,000. As auctions do, the price of the art piece went up, and Blue bid again at $19,000 — this time without a hilarious interference from her dad. When the auctioneer said, “19, yes, Miss Blue” she got so excited from the amount of respect she had just been paid. Yes, girl! See more adorable pics of Blue Ivy here!

The evening’s theme was “From WACO to Wakanda” so everyone’s looks reflected the global influence of the popular film Black Panther. Beyonce and her daughter wore matching dresses for the event where the Lemonade singer was being honored for her humanitarian work, alongside her mother-in-law Gloria Carter. The occasion was definitely a family affair as it was hosted by Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and step-dad, Richard Lawson.

JAY-Z brincando com Blue Ivy ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/aifNDnwTAS — Família Carter (@oficialjayzbk) March 18, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Blue has shown the world who really runs things at home. During the 2018 Grammy Awards, her mom and dad clapped excitedly while Camila Cabello gave a powerful speech about the impact of immigrants and dreamers. But when the camera cut to the family of three, viewers witnessed Blue trying to get her parents to quiet their applause, and making them calm down. She may be the most powerful 6-year-old in the world TBH.