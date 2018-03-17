Zayn Adds 2 New Tattoos After Gigi Hadid Breakup: Did He Remove Her Eyes From Chest?

Zayn Malik took to Instagram on Mar. 16 to show off two photos of himself getting some new ink and it was pretty interesting. See the pics here!

Newly single Zayn Malik, 25, took to Instagram on Mar. 16 to post two photos of himself getting some fresh tattoo ink and he very well may have also removed the tattoo of ex Gigi Hadid‘s eyes on his chest! While one photo showed a brand new rose tattoo on the back of his neck, another one showed the “Pillow Talk” singer lying down on his back while the tattoo artist worked on his front neck/chest area in pretty close proximity to where the eyes are. “neck yat,” Zayn captioned the photo. Hmm…Although the photo clearly shows the tattoo artist working on his front side as opposed to the back of his neck, where the rose tat is, Zayn hasn’t showed off his chest in any photo since so we can’t be sure if he removed or covered the eyes or not. We sure are curious though!

While we have to wait to find out about the tattoo until Zayn decides to show us, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did indeed remove what reminds him of his ex love. However, he may decide to do the exact opposite and keep it as one insider recently told us. It could be a way for him to remember the good times he had with the blonde model. After all, they were one of the hottest couples around for the two years they were together!

The former couple posted bittersweet messages about their breakup on social media back when news of the split broke on Mar. 13 and they couldn’t have been more gracious toward each other. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Zayn said in the post. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Despite the recent split, it’s good to see Zayn getting some new art and embracing his creativity just like he does with his music and with a fit body like his, it’s definitely something to look at!