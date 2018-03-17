Vanessa Trump Could Have Hired Criminal Lawyer In Case Don Jr. Is Charged, Lawyer Says

After filing for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump hired a criminal defense attorney! Here’s why she might have taken this step.

Just one day after news broke that Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump, both 40, are getting a divorce, it’s being reported that she has hired a criminal defense attorney to help her through the process. She hired David Feureisen of White Plains, New York, according to Page Six. Naturally, this raises a lot of questions. Why exactly is she concerned about criminal prosecution? It’s also important to note that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents. Is she anticipating the Trump family facing charges?Thankfully, Los Angeles Divorce Attorney David Pisarra spoke with HL to discuss what might have convinced Vanessa she needed a criminal lawyer for her divorce.

“It’s very unusual for a spouse to hire a criminal defense attorney unless there are allegations of domestic violence,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s important to note that there have not been any reports of domestic violence in this case. “The fact that this is a Trump case and there could have been some underhanded dealings going on that she knows about on his part, she could be considered an accomplice and accessory after the fact. She could have hired a defense attorney because she’s gotta know what her 5th Amendments rights are and when they apply and when they don’t. It’s possible she could have sat in on some meetings that would implicate Don Jr. in a criminal case, so she just wants to protect herself.” See more photos of Don Jr. and Vanessa right here.

Pisarra went on to add that it’s possible she hired Feureisen in order to help her not just end her marriage but also testify against her soon-to-be ex-husband. “She also could have hired a defense attorney because maybe she’s planning on turning over State’s evidence against him and needs to get a divorce so she can testify against him. If their’s no marriage then there is no Spousal Privilege that says as long as she’s married she doesn’t have to testify against him. That privilege would be revoked… If she’s aware of criminal or shady things going on and she thinks he’s going down and she may want to protect herself, her money and their 5 children.”