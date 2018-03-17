Prince Harry: Why He’s Refusing To Sign Prenup With Meghan Markle To Protect $42 Million Fortune, Claims Report

Prince Harry has so much confidence that his marriage with Meghan Markle will work that he has reportedly refused to sign a prenup.

Prince Harry, 33, and fiancee Meghan Markle, 36, are set to marry in a highly anticipated royal wedding in May but it turns out the happy prince is reportedly not signing a prenuptial agreement to protect his assets because he’s convinced the marriage will last. The son of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles has an estimated $42 million fortune but it turns out he’s so smitten with his lady love Meghan that he’s not worrying about losing it. “There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup,” one of Harry’s friends told Daily Mail. “He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

Harry’s reported decision comes after rumors were swirling that courtiers wanted him to sign a prenup to protect his millions and although the popular agreements are not mandatory in the U.K., they are considered during divorce cases. Harry inherited $14 million from his mother’s estate when he turned 30 and he is believed to have another $28 million, the outlet reported. Meghan has a reported $5.5 million from her successful acting career in Los Angeles before moving to England to be with Harry.

Harry and Meghan have wanted to be completely open with each other to resist any drama before getting married so it’s no surprise that they would be so confident in their upcoming nuptials. “As soon as things became really serious between Harry and Meghan they had ‘the talk’—meaning, Meghan laid everything from her past out on the table—the good and the bad, everything,” a Palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Meghan is savvy enough to know that as soon as it was revealed she was in a committed relationship with Harry that the press would start digging for dirt, and disgruntled exes and family members would come crawling out of the woodwork. She was totally honest with Harry, and she has no skeletons in the closet looming over her head.”

It’s good to know that Harry and Meghan are walking into a lifetime commitment with honesty and trust! “There are no ‘dirty secrets’ to be exposed, no shocking scandals to be uncovered— Harry and Meghan know everything there is to know about each other’s past, and they are fully committed to looking forward together now, and not backward,” the insider continued. “They both refuse to engage in tabloid drama, or allow rumor and speculation sully their relationship.”

If Harry and Meghan do go through with not signing a prenup, they will be following in the footsteps of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana and his brother, Prince William, who also didn’t sign prenups before their marriages.