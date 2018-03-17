The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Live Stream — Watch The Celebration

Can’t make it to NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Check out the live stream right here!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! As usual, all the world is pulling on some green and taking to the streets to celebrate! Can’t attend the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York? Fear not! In 2018, you can enjoy all the festivities from the comfort of your couch! But first, you might want to grab a green beer! HEAD RIGHT HERE FOR LIVE FEED FROM THE PARADE.

This will be the 257th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC! And whether you’re planning to celebrate bundled up in the city or cozy at home, expect to see plenty of bagpipes, intricate floats and, of course, a sea of green! Here’s some helpful tips if you plan to attend: The festivities run from 11 a.m. and go through 2:30 p.m. It begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. This year’s Grand Marshall will be Loretta Brennan Glucksman, co-founder of Glucksman Ireland House at New York University and Chair Emeritus of the American Ireland Fund, according to NBC 4 New York.

The procession of the parade heads north past St. Patrick’s Cathedral (naturally) on 50th Street. If you’re not wanting to stand on a curb to catch the parade, there will be some seating available, however you gotta purchase tickets for those, according to Patch.com. As always, NYC will be facing lots of closures in order to manage the huge crowds that will be attending the parade, so be sure to make sure your route, whether it’s subway or streets, is open on March 17. Also, important note, the temperature will be hovering somewhere between 39 and 47 degrees in the Big Apple on Saturday. So if you plan to attend the fun, make sure that green article of clothing you’re going to wear is layered and has a hood! Good luck!