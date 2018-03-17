Kylie Jenner Takes A Sexy Hot Tub Selfie That Shows Off Her Toned Stomach & Post-Baby Boobs

Kylie Jenner is one hot mama! She and her bestie Jordyn Woods took a dip in a hot tub, and made sure to capture the moment — and Kylie’s abs and post-baby boobs — on camera. See the pic!

Kylie Jenner has returned to her selfie-taking ways and we couldn’t be happier about it. The 20-year-old’s latest snap features her with her bestie Jordyn Woods, because duh. The image posted to Kylie’s Snapchat shows them both by a pool, but the real highlight is the lip-kit mogul’s stunning post-baby body that she flaunted for her fans. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star continued to prove that she’s one hot mama by rocking a sports bra that showed off both her toned abs and her post-baby boobs. Check out the pic below!

Since giving birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, Kylie has been reappearing on everyone’s social media feeds after withdrawing from the public eye throughout her pregnancy. She’s shared a few photos and videos of her healthy baby girl, as well as pics of herself. We’re so excited to see her sharing her life with fans again, and even more thrilled about her including her precious daughter in her Snapchat updates.

Not pictured near the hot tub was Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 25. We aren’t too worried about his absence though. It’s entirely possible that he’s with the baby to give his girlfriend a break. It’d only be fair as we’ve been hearing that the youngest KarJenner sister has been very accommodating about giving the rapper time off from dad duties to play video games. “Kylie doesn’t mind Travis’ affinity for gaming as long as he continues to fulfill his duties as a dad,” a source close to Travis told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis loves his music and gaming the same way Kylie loves her social media and beauty products. Plus, Kylie would rather Travis be in the studio or at home playing video games than seeing him out with his boys.” Fair enough!

We can’t wait to see what Kylie posts next!