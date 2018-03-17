Kim Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram has been on fire this past week & we’re loving it! Check some of her sexiest pics she’s shared with all her followers here!

When it comes to Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram pics, we just can’t get enough! The internet-breaker always posts smoldering photos on her social media, but this week really stood out. Following her renewed vow to always post racy photos, Kim shared sultry behind-the-scenes pics from her Elle photo shoot that have her flaunting some major cleavage. She also posted a ton of pictures of herself wearing some seriously sexy underwear and FOMO-inducing photos from her most recent trip to Japan. When it comes down to it, there’s no Instagram account as well curated than that of Kim Kardashian’s. Check out the pics of Kim above that prove she deserves to be our Instagram Queen of the Week.

Recently, Kim posted the very first pic of Chicago West without any sort of Instagram filter, and the newest member of the growing Kardashian family looks adorable. In fact, a lot of her fans have noticed that Chicago looks so much like her mom already! Sharing a pic of her cute baby girl lying down but looking wide awake, Kim captioned the sweet moment, writing, “Morning cutie.”

We reported earlier how Kim slammed rumors that her family was holding Kanye captive a la Get Out. In a video for ELLE in which she confirmed or denied a slew of headlines, the reality TV star complained about one comparing the Kardashians and Kanye’s relationship to that of Get Out. She said, “Another dumb f***ing Kanye Get Out reference. It’s like people are so f***ing dumb and stupid.” Click here to see pics of Kim & Kendall Jenner’s sexiest magazine covers!

As always, we’ll keep you posted whenever Kim shares a new, sexy pic!