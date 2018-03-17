Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Convinced They Know What Her Baby’s Name Will Be: See Evidence

Has Khloe Kardashian been hinting at her top baby name picks this whole time? Fans believe they know what her daughter will be called based on her social media posts.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are expecting their first child together at the end of March or early April, and fans are now convinced they know what the precious baby girl will be named. Based on numerous photos of roses that have been shared by the Revenge Body host throughout her pregnancy, people on Twitter believe that “Rose” or “Rosie” are in the running to be the moniker given to Khloe’s daughter. Cute, right? “I honestly believe that khloe Kardashian’s baby is gonna be named after a flower like rose or something like that,” one person tweeted. While the name is definitely adorable, it’s not actually going to be what the couple call their baby. After a fan commented on the speculation surrounding the floral-themed name, Khloe set the record straight. “Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list,” she confirmed. Oh well!

While we won’t know for sure what the precious bundle of joy will go by until her parents officially announce it, we’ve been hearing that the couple have been drawing inspiration from a very successful movie. “Tristan has thrown a few recent baby names Khloe’s way that are related to the Black Panther film. Everything from Nakia, Okoye, and Shuri have been mentioned,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan has also told Khloe it might be cool to do a spin on the name to be something close to Wakanda. And Khloe is heavily considering it, she is a little apprehensive though because she wants an original name.”

Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2018

We can’t wait to find out what Tristan and Khloe pick for their daughter’s name! Whatever it is, we’re sure it’ll be beautiful.