Pregnant Kate Middleton Braves The Cold In Gorgeous Green Coat For St. Patty’s Celebration In London

Kate Middleton is about a month away from giving birth to her third child, and she is positively glowing! She showed off her bump in an emerald coat for St. Patrick’s Day.

Today, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day, which means people all over are celebrating the Irish holiday — including Kate Middleton and Prince William. The couple braved extreme winds to attend a parade of the Irish Guards in London. William, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, visited the 1st Battalion in Hounslow with his heavily pregnant wife. The Duchess of Cambridge bundled up in a gorgeous emerald coat with a matching hat to watch 350 soldiers arrive on the Parade Square before presenting traditional shamrocks to guardsmen and officers. She accessorized with a black scarf, pair of gloves, tights and pumps. Seeing as how Kate is about eight months into her pregnancy, her ensemble also showed off her still-growing baby bump. See it below!

The royal couple revealed back in October that they’re expecting their third child in April. Of course, they already have Prince George and Princess Charlotte, aka two of the cutest kids in the world. But to get more specific, the next adorable royal baby is reportedly due on April 23, according to The Sun. The due date is even more exciting considering it’s on St. George’s Day, a celebration widely celebrated in the UK. “There’s no certainty with due dates of course but the Duchess is working off a date around St George’s Day,” an insider told the publication. “It would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then.” We can’t wait for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to welcome their little one into the world!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate’s baby bump wrapped up in something green. For the BAFTAs this year, she opted to wear an olive empire-waist gown that put her bump front and center. She looked absolutely stunning as always, of course. However, by wearing color, she didn’t adhere to the black-out on the red carpet in honor of Time’s Up. But as previously reported, it’s entirely likely that her dress was custom made for her pregnant belly months in advance and she likely didn’t have time to switch outfits before the event. Either way, we still love seeing her in green!