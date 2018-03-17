Justin Bieber Can’t Stand Being Apart From Selena — But He’s Giving Her The Space She Needs

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may be on a break, but the crooner is apparently dying to patch things up!

Although reports seem to indicate that Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, break was a mutual decision, our insiders say he’s just waiting for her to come back together! “Justin is all about Selena, he can’t stand being away from her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, although it’s killing him not being able to see her and speak to her every day, he’s respecting her wishes and giving her all the time she needs and wants.” We don’t think he was nearly this understanding a few years ago!

“One of their biggest problems previously was the way Justin would persuade Selena to do whatever he wanted to do, and he often disregarded her needs,” the source added. “Justin’s learned from his past mistakes though, and is truly committed to being a much more considerate boyfriend this time around. And part of that is respecting Selena’s wishes—so, if that means taking time apart from each other, then so be it.” We can’t believe we’re saying this but Justin is really sounding like boyfriend material nowadays! See more photos of this on-again, off-again couple right here!

Justin may be without Sel for the moment but he certainly isn’t wallowing in loneliness! On Saturday, March 17, the “What Do You Mean?” singer was spotted enjoying a game of soccer among friends in the Playa Vista neighborhood of LA. The new video arrives via TMZ. He plays on Churchome F.C., an amateur team that competes in the Southern California area. After the game, the Biebs appeared in good spirits, happily embracing his opponents on the field. Afterwards, he invited “anyone who wants to come over” back to his place. Clearly Justin is making the most of his break, despite the circumstances!